Tervita (TSE:TEV) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. AltaCorp Capital raised Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Tervita from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tervita from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.00.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of TEV opened at C$2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44. Tervita has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$7.77. The company has a market cap of $246.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.28.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tervita will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.