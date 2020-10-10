Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 15.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 586,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 24,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

