Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.51.
Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 15.51%.
Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.
Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.