TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 98,817 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.