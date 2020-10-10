Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.