Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TALO. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.88 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $417,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 140,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 44,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

