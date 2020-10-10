Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

SGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Surgery Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of SGRY opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

