Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Lowered to C$0.30 at Canaccord Genuity

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.79.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $63.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surge Energy will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

