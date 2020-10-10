Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Summit Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anne P. Noonan acquired 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

