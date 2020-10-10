Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research downgraded Stericycle to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.88.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,083,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,719,000 after buying an additional 159,669 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,562,000 after buying an additional 86,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,842,000 after buying an additional 35,582 shares in the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. now owns 1,600,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,367,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after buying an additional 63,384 shares in the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

