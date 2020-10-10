Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to $16.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stelco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Stelco alerts:

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Stelco has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.