Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

SPT stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 million.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,146 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $61,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $449,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,703,644 shares of company stock valued at $103,029,773 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after buying an additional 229,931 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 122.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

