Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMSI. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of SMSI opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

