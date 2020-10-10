Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.50 ($92.35).

SIX2 stock opened at €76.90 ($90.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €68.04. Sixt has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a twelve month high of €100.00 ($117.65). The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

