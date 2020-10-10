SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -136.35. SiTime has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $217,627.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $115,855.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,700.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,210. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth $5,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $298,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $1,479,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $180,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

