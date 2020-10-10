Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.25.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.02.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Sirius XM by 118.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,097,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

