SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($3.94). SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 126.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

