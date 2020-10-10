Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SWIR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $426.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 219,538 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

