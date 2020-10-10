Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.57 ($50.09).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €37.62 ($44.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

