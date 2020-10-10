Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.57 ($50.09).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €37.62 ($44.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

