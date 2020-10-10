SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SI-Bone from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of SIBN opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $706.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. SI-Bone has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $83,540.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $95,217.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,597.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,211. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 144.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

