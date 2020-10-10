Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,250.00 at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,016.89.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,096.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $989.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $829.45. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,796.69, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,926,045,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,330,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

