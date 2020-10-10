Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,250.00 at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,016.89.
Shares of SHOP opened at $1,096.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $989.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $829.45. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,796.69, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,926,045,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,330,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.