Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLX. ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.97 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $10,989,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. 28.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

