Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Select Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.71. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 235,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

