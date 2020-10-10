SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 500.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in SEI Investments by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,750 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,667 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 843,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,984,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.