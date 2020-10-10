SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SEAS. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SEAS opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $163,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10,298.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.