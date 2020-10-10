SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Raised to “Outperform” at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.73.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $163,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.