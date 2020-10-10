SEA (NYSE:SE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.09.

Shares of SE opened at $172.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.57. SEA has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $172.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,049,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,825 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $445,790,000 after purchasing an additional 841,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $151,608,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,654,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $284,657,000 after buying an additional 98,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,727,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,244,000 after buying an additional 403,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

