Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.58 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Evans sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $31,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

