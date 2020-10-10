Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

SLRX opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

