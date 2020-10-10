Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sachem Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sachem Capital by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sachem Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

