Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$300.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$217.00 to C$300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$203.00.

CJT opened at C$213.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$184.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$149.26. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$206.78.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.0730343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

