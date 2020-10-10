Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $110.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after buying an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $453,228,000 after buying an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,636,000 after buying an additional 229,218 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

