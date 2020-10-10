Rosenblatt Securities Increases Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $96.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CBOE stock opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.54. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $72.01 and a 12-month high of $127.93.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $296.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

