Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Rio Tinto from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.50.

RIO stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,614,000 after acquiring an additional 387,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,646 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,735 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.9% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,386,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,433,000 after acquiring an additional 651,453 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

