Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209,649 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

