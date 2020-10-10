Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

REZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

