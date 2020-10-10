Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

KRMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repro Med Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $323.18 million, a PE ratio of 736.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

