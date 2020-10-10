Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.88.

NYSE RGA opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

