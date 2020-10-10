Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.18.

RF stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 86,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,770,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,685,000 after buying an additional 123,199 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

