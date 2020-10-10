Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $650.00 at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $629.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $600.69.

REGN stock opened at $602.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $288.98 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.50, for a total value of $370,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,882 shares of company stock valued at $103,549,141. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,841,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

