Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from the reopening of Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station and its Wildfire properties. Apart from this, the company banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects to drive growth. Also, it expects quick recovery in its Las Vegas operations. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persist. Even though the company has resumed operations at majority of its gaming properties, traffic is expected to be affected by the social-distancing protocols.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,682,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,235,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,748. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

