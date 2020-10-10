Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RLGY. Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.92. Realogy has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Realogy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

