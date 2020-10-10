Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $519.51.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $550.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.