Raymond James Increases NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $73.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.97.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.58 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,071 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,557 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,007 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

