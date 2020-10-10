Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) VP Purchases $10,208.17 in Stock

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) VP Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $10,208.17. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,208.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RAVE opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Rave Restaurant Group Inc has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

