Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Shares of QUOT opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $780.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,114. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,142.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,355 shares of company stock worth $180,054. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

