Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) PT Raised to $40.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $117,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $125,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,080. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Quanterix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.