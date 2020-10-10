Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $205.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $194.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.79. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $208.26.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total transaction of $2,691,463.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,809,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,091,249.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,221 shares of company stock worth $4,817,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $84,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

