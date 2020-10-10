Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QGEN. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Commerzbank raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.32 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Warburg Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Qiagen stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,824.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. Qiagen has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $54.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 24,274.8% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,495,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,769,000 after buying an additional 2,485,007 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 22.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.8% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,152,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,135,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,607,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,805,000 after buying an additional 20,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

