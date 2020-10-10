QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that QCR will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in QCR by 164.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 47.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 22.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in QCR by 14.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

