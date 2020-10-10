Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Raised to $37.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.22.

PRPL stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 26,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $656,155.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,371.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

